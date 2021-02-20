Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 6,712 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

