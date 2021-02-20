Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.99. 6,578,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,430. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

