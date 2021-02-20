Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

SRCL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,413. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

