Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 616,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.