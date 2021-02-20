Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,398. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

