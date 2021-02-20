Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 170 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 109,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,201,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

