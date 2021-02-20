Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,455 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

