Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,699,000.

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

