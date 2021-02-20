Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

