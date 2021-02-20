Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.