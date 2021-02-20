Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 13,257 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

