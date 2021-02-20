Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 215 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,574 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

