Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

