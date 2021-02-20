Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $718.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 107396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 612.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £430.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2,380.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

