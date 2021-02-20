MASQ Price Tops $0.30 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $18,829.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

