MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $520.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

