Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MTDR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.