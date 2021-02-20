Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

YETI stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

