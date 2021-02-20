MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAVBF stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.