Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MAXN opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

