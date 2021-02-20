Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.35.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

