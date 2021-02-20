McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post $4.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.