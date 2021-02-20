McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

