McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

