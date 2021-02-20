Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,500 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 38.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 70,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

