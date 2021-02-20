Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 39,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,430. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.