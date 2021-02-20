Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,560 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 23.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $56.07. 4,791,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

