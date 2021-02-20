Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 964,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

