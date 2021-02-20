Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

