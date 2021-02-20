Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes $83,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 54,514,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,767,117. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

