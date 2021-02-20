Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Lennar comprises approximately 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $87.46. 1,687,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.