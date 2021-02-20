Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

