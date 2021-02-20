Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

