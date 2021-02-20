MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.74

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 2679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

