Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

