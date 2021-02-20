MedicCoin Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,296.58 and $26.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

