Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$12,900.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,580.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson bought 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Reeson bought 24,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$3,920.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1600001 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

