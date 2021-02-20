Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.26

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.26 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 413.10 ($5.40). Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at GBX 395.30 ($5.16), with a volume of 2,573,790 shares traded.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93.

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

