Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0498 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $18,421.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00562408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005954 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00034348 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.16 or 0.02548123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

