MintMe.com Coin Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $634,340.33 and $29.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,976.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.93 or 0.03503052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00412812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $710.25 or 0.01246560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00462070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00425281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00299207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

