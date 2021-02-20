Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.11.

MRNA stock opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,481 shares of company stock worth $64,296,201. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

