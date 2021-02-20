Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

