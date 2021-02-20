Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) were down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 593,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monaker Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

