Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.