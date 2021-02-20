Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.