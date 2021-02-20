Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

