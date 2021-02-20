Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

