Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Whitbread has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.88.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

