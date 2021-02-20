Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$15.18 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$10.73 and a 1 year high of C$20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.36.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $141,267 in the last 90 days.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

