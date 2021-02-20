Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$5.96, but opened at C$5.39. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 319,192 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

